Gardaí in Ballybofey are appealing for information in relation to the theft of items from a parked bus at Townview Heights.

The incident occurred between Monday the 13th of November at 5pm and Tuesday the 14th of November at 7am.

The bus was unlocked and was entered between those times.

A green hold-all bag containing a Bluetooth speaker and headphones was taken.

Anybody who may have observed suspicious activity in that area between those times are asked to make contact with Gardaí.