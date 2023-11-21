Three rescued following boat capsizing on Lough Swilly

The Lough Swilly RNLI crew were called to assist three people after their boat capsized yesterday afternoon.

At 13.48 yesterday, the team was paged by Malin Head Coast Guard after concerned members of the public reported an overturned boat on the Lough.

The crew quickly made their way to the last known location of the small vessel and helped the three who were on board out of the water onto the beach.

None of the casualties required any further medical attention and the volunteer crew returned to Ned’s Point, refuelled and made ready for service.

The RNLI are urging the public to dial 999 or 112 and ask for the coast guard if they’re in difficulty in on the water or see someone in trouble.