HIQA have published a report today surrounding an unannounced inspection of a designated centre for older people in Donegal.

Buncrana Community Hospital had twenty-three residents in attendance on the days of inspection in July of this year.

Two non-compliances were noted in the area of Premises and Governance and management.

Three substantial compliances were noted and the remaining seven areas were fully complaint.

