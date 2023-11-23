Erin McLaughin & Tyler Toland in Ireland squad

Donegal’s Erin McLaughlin and Tyler Toland have been included in the Republic of Ireland Women’s squad for next month’s Nations League games against Hungary and Northern Ireland.

Interim manager Eileen Gleeson has named a squad of 26, with Amber Barrett missing out.

Recently Amber, who plays for St. Liege in Belgium, scored first in what was a 3-1 win over Femina Woluwe in the league last weekend.

Peamount United teenager Ellen Dolan receives a first call up after the 17 year old scored seven goals for the Premier Division champions.

Ireland have already won their Group and qualified for League A next year.

Full squad below:

Ireland WNT Squad

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (London City Lionesses), Sophie Whitehouse (Lewes)

Defenders: Caitlin Hayes (Celtic), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Diane Caldwell (FC Zurich), Hayley Nolan (Crystal Palace), Jessie Stapleton (West Ham United), Chloe Mustaki (Bristol City)

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Bristol City), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Sinead Farrelly (NJ/NY Gotham), Ruesha Littlejohn (London City Lionesses), Lily Agg (Birmingham City), Tyler Toland (Blackburn Rovers), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Heather Payne (Everton), Izzy Atkinson (West Ham United)

Forwards: Kyra Carusa (San Diego Wave), Abbie Larkin (Glasgow City), Erin McLaughlin (Peamount United), Saoirse Noonan (Durham WFC), Emily Whelan (Glasgow City), Ellen Dolan (Peamount United)

UEFA Nations League

Ireland v Hungary

Friday, December 1

Tallaght Stadium

KO 19:30

LIVE on RTÉ2

UEFA Nations League

Northern Ireland v Ireland

Tuesday, December 5

National Stadium, Belfast

KO 18:00

LIVE on RTÉ2