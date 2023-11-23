Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Home for Christmas

Ours to Protect

Erin McLaughin & Tyler Toland in Ireland squad

Donegal’s Erin McLaughlin and Tyler Toland have been included in the Republic of Ireland Women’s squad for next month’s Nations League games against Hungary and Northern Ireland.

Interim manager Eileen Gleeson has named a squad of 26, with Amber Barrett missing out.

Recently Amber, who plays for St. Liege in Belgium, scored first in what was a 3-1 win over Femina Woluwe in the league last weekend.

Peamount United teenager Ellen Dolan receives a first call up after the 17 year old scored seven goals for the Premier Division champions.

Ireland have already won their Group and qualified for League A next year.

Full squad below:

Ireland WNT Squad
Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (London City Lionesses), Sophie Whitehouse (Lewes)
Defenders: Caitlin Hayes (Celtic), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Diane Caldwell (FC Zurich), Hayley Nolan (Crystal Palace), Jessie Stapleton (West Ham United), Chloe Mustaki (Bristol City)
Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Bristol City), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Sinead Farrelly (NJ/NY Gotham), Ruesha Littlejohn (London City Lionesses), Lily Agg (Birmingham City), Tyler Toland (Blackburn Rovers), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Heather Payne (Everton), Izzy Atkinson (West Ham United)
Forwards: Kyra Carusa (San Diego Wave), Abbie Larkin (Glasgow City), Erin McLaughlin (Peamount United), Saoirse Noonan (Durham WFC), Emily Whelan (Glasgow City), Ellen Dolan (Peamount United)

UEFA Nations League
Ireland v Hungary
Friday, December 1
Tallaght Stadium
KO 19:30
LIVE on RTÉ2

UEFA Nations League
Northern Ireland v Ireland
Tuesday, December 5
National Stadium, Belfast
KO 18:00
LIVE on RTÉ2

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

pearsneut
News, Audio, Top Stories

Doherty clashes with Tanaiste over neutrality claims

23 November 2023
lotto
News, Top Stories

Lifford in top ten luckiest town for lottery wins

23 November 2023
anne rabbite HR
News, Audio, Top Stories

Minister Rabbitte reveals new CDNT measures for Donegal

23 November 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

23 November 2023
Advertisement

Related News

pearsneut
News, Audio, Top Stories

Doherty clashes with Tanaiste over neutrality claims

23 November 2023
lotto
News, Top Stories

Lifford in top ten luckiest town for lottery wins

23 November 2023
anne rabbite HR
News, Audio, Top Stories

Minister Rabbitte reveals new CDNT measures for Donegal

23 November 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

23 November 2023
kitchen tap
News, Top Stories

Water outage notice for Toberoneill and surrounding areas

23 November 2023
david kelly
News, Audio, Top Stories

Local Gardaí take on Movember

23 November 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube