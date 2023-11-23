“It won’t be easy” – Naomh Conaill Manager Martin Regan

Donegal Champions Naomh Conaill are back in action this weekend as they face Glen Watty Grahams in the semi-finals of the Ulster Senior Football Club Championship at Healy Park on Saturday, with live coverage here on Highland from the 5:30pm throw-in.

Ulster Champions Glen will be looking to make it to back-to-back finals, while Noamh Conaill will be hoping to be in the final for the first time since 2019.

Martin Regan’s team booked their spot in the last four with a dramatic win two weeks ago, thanks to a last-gasp goal from Kevin McGettigan at Kingspan Breffni.

The Naomh Conaill boss has been telling Oisin Kelly they will need everything to go in their favour if they are to compete with the defending champions.