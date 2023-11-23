Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Home for Christmas

Ours to Protect

“It won’t be easy” – Naomh Conaill Manager Martin Regan

 

Donegal Champions Naomh Conaill are back in action this weekend as they face Glen Watty Grahams in the semi-finals of the Ulster Senior Football Club Championship at Healy Park on Saturday, with live coverage here on Highland from the 5:30pm throw-in.

Ulster Champions Glen will be looking to make it to back-to-back finals, while Noamh Conaill will be hoping to be in the final for the first time since 2019.

Martin Regan’s team booked their spot in the last four with a dramatic win two weeks ago, thanks to a last-gasp goal from Kevin McGettigan at Kingspan Breffni.

The Naomh Conaill boss has been telling Oisin Kelly they will need everything to go in their favour if they are to compete with the defending champions.

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
News

News, Sport, Farm News and Obituaries on Thursday November 23rd

23 November 2023
derry seizure
News, Top Stories

Cash and counterfeit cigarettes seized in search linked with Derry UDA

23 November 2023
garda logo
News, Top Stories

Three children and two adults injured in Dublin stabbing

23 November 2023
pearsneut
News, Audio, Top Stories

Doherty clashes with Tanaiste over neutrality claims

23 November 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
News

News, Sport, Farm News and Obituaries on Thursday November 23rd

23 November 2023
derry seizure
News, Top Stories

Cash and counterfeit cigarettes seized in search linked with Derry UDA

23 November 2023
garda logo
News, Top Stories

Three children and two adults injured in Dublin stabbing

23 November 2023
pearsneut
News, Audio, Top Stories

Doherty clashes with Tanaiste over neutrality claims

23 November 2023
lotto
News, Top Stories

Lifford in top ten luckiest town for lottery wins

23 November 2023
anne rabbite HR
News, Audio, Top Stories

Minister Rabbitte reveals new CDNT measures for Donegal

23 November 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube