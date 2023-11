The Redress Focus Group for Banking and Insurance is urging homeowners affected by defective blocks to contact their lender before proceeding with any remediation works under the scheme to ensure the works will restore the home to a “Mortgageable Condition”.

It’s the group’s belief that this principle should have been at the heart of Government’s Redress Scheme.

Patrick Sharkey of the Banking and Insurance Redress Focus Group says the outer leaf replacement option is of particular concern: