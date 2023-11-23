Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

After a look at the front pages, we hear from a listener who got a hospital appointment 8 years after a consultant’s referral. Superintendent David Kelly is in studio discuss Movember and to encourage people to seek help if in mental health difficulties. And we find out how much increases in PRSI will cost you:

We hear statistics from the RSA that points to a large number of people being involved in crashes while commuting to, or driving to, work people painting arrows on rocks at Muckish are asked to stop and there’s another warning over scams:

Minister Anne Rabbitt is in studio to answer questions on CNDT services, PJ has advice after his dad was lucky to survive a house fire and there is objections to suggestions that over 70s could have to take refresher driving courses or extra medicals:

Top Stories

anne rabbite HR
News, Audio, Top Stories

Minister Rabbitte reveals new CDNT measures for Donegal

23 November 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

23 November 2023
kitchen tap
News, Top Stories

Water outage notice for Toberoneill and surrounding areas

23 November 2023
david kelly
News, Audio, Top Stories

Local Gardaí take on Movember

23 November 2023
