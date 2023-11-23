Three children and two adults injured in Dublin stabbing

Gardai say they are are investigating all the circumstances of a serious public order incident which occurred on Parnell Square in Dublin, shortly after 1.30pm this afternoon.

Five casualties have been taken to various hospitals in the Dublin Region, an adult male, an adult female and three young children.

One child, a girl, has sustained serious injuries, the other two children are being treated for less serious injuries. Gardai say they’re in contact with the parents of all three injured children.

The adult female is being treated for serious injuries and the adult male for less serious injuries.

Gardai say they are following a definite line of inquiry, and are not looking for anyone else at this time.