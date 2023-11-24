Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Calm restored in Dublin this morning


Calm has been restored to Dublin city centre after rioting on the streets last night.

Gardaí have branded the violence as ‘gratuitous thuggery’ after public transport was attacked , Garda vehicles damaged and some businesses looted.

The violent scenes followed a stabbing incident outside a school on Parnell Square yesterday afternoon.

A five year old girl and a woman in her 30s were seriously injured in the attack.

Two other children were were also hurt.

The suspect a man in his late 40s was arrested at the scene and taken to hospital.

Chief Superintendent Patrick McMenamin says hundreds of Gardaí were deployed to deal with last night’s violence:

