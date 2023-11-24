Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Enquiries being made into six suspected illegal taxis

The officers from the Foyleside & The Moor Neighbourhood Policing Team carried out a road safety operation with the Driver & Vehicle Agency as part of ongoing road safety efforts.

A number of offences were detected surrounding vehicles’ road worthiness.

As a result approximately 20 Fixed Penalty Notices were issued.

Officers also spoke with several taxi drivers during the evening operation, and conducted compliance checks.

All was found to be in order in respect of most of these vehicles.

However, enquiries are being made in respect of six vehicles, who are believed to be operating as illegal taxis.

A further two vehicles, also suspected to be operating as illegal taxis, were seized.

