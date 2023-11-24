Finn Harps Academy duo sign senior contracts

Darragh Coyle

Finn Harps have announced that Max Johnston and Darragh Coyle have signed senior deals ahead of the 2024 season.

Both players have risen through the ranks of Harps Academy before making their senior debuts last season.

Boss Darren Murphy told finnharps.ie; “It’s brilliant for the club to have these boys signed for the first team squad. Both players were involved in the squad last year where they came in and out depending on the week but going forward now they will be full first team squad members. Once again this highlights the fantastic work being done in the Academy.

Both Darragh and Max are two prospects that I believe have the right temperament and character to try and force their way into being key players for the team, just as Sean O’Donnell, Kevin Jordan and Aaron McLaughlin did over the course of last season.”

Head of the Finn Harps Academy Kevin McHugh added: “Both Darragh and Max have been at our academy for years, both have come on really well in the past 12 months and have caught the eye of Murph when called into First team training last season.

I’ll repeat this again in the hope that other Academy prospects are reading, you must be ready both physically and mentally when called upon and how you look after yourself away from us will determine how far you go in the game.

Murph does not look at birth-certs when selecting a squad or a team, he’s only interested in ability and attitude and both these boys have that in abundance which is great credit to both their parents. Both players will come in and train as part of First team squad, whilst still remaining as part of our U19s to keep them match sharp for when their opportunity arises with the First team