Finn Harps attendances down 11%

Finn Harps attendance in the 2023 season was down 11% compared to last year.

In 2022, crowds averaged 1293; this year, it was 1149. The Ballybofey side were relegated in the 2022 season to the First Division.

Derry City has seen an increase in people through the gate at the Brandywell, 3339 on average, up five percent from last season.

Attendances in the League of Ireland rose 20% in 2023 with 826,086 people attending fixtures across all three Divisions compared to 688,272 attending in 2022.

This figure grows to nearly one million to 935,415 with the inclusion of attendances from the Sports Direct Men’s and Women’s FAI Cup, the Avenir Sports All-Island Cup and the President’s Cups.

Crowds in the SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division increased 22.4% in 2023 compared to last season with the average attendance rising from 2,687 in 2022 to 3,294 as Shamrock Rovers won an historic fourth title in-a-row.

The total number of spectators in the League of Ireland top flight saw increased crowds from 486,365 to over half a million at 596,196.

Eight Clubs in the SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division experienced rises in their average attendance with Bohemians, Drogheda United and St. Patrick’s Athletic rising 32%, 31% and 21% respectively as Bohemians saw home fans return to the Des Kelly Stand while away fans were located in the new Mono Stand for 2023.

With the addition of Kerry to the SSE Airtricity Men’s First Division in 2023, there were a further 18,050 people at games in the SSE Airtricity Men’s First Division this year compared to 2022 with 196,050 in total. Six Clubs in the Division all saw increases with Athlone Town’s crowds jumping 184% to 872 from 307.

Some 44 games sold out across the League of Ireland in 2023 with games in the SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier and First Divisions regularly reaching capacity.

See full list of attendances below: