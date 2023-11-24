Former Donegal Rally winner wins prestigious business awards

Former Donegal International Rally winner Sam Moffett, the managing director and founder of Moffett Automated Storage Ltd – which is based in Monaghan – has won two hugely prestigious business awards.

He was named as Ernest and Young Entrepreneur of the Year for 2023 at the annual awards ceremony held in Powerscourt Hotel in Wicklow on Thursday evening.

Moffett, who also won the best emerging entrepreneur award, founded the company in 2017 to provide automated pallet storage and warehousing solutions.

He is the son of Robert Moffett, co-founder of Combilift, and previously the driving force behind Moffett Engineering, the company synonymous with the success of the Moffet Mounty truck mounted forklift.

Moffett is well known in rallying circles and won the Donegal International Rally in 2013 and 2019 while his brother Josh won it in 2022.