Go Succeed programme to be launched next week in Derry

Release in full –

Local businesses invited to launch of exciting new support service

A special launch event will take place next week for an exciting new programme aimed at supporting local entrepreneurs and businesses on the pathway to success.

Led by the 11 local Councils, the Go Succeed initiative will launch locally on Thursday November 30th in the Playhouse.

Funded by the UK Government through the Levelling Up Fund, Go Succeed represents a multi-million-pound investment in local entrepreneurs and businesses, offering advice and assistance at every stage of their journey.

Looking ahead to the launch event, Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Patricia Logue, said Go Succeed would focus on making support more flexible and accessible. “I am delighted to see this joined up approach to business support being rolled out across the North, and that our councils will play a key role in connecting local businesses to the help they need to succeed. Whether you’re a start up or a growing business, help is on hand to help reach the next milestone in your journey.

“Here in the North West we are working hard to drive growth and opportunity within the local economy. These are challenging times and this new service will provide the specially tailored support needed to engage and inspire local businesses and entrepreneurs through a range of interventions, including mentoring, masterclasses, peer networks, access to grant funding and a business plan. I would really encourage any local business to come along and find out how Go Succeed could help strengthen their business plan.”

£17m has been channelled into the programme, to help drive both the local and regional economy. Go Succeed has been informed by research undertaken by a range of experts in the field of enterprise development who provided solutions on the types of interventions that might be required to ‘move the dial’ for the Northern Ireland local economy relating to levels of business start-ups, productivity, access to innovation and levels of export.

Head of Business with Derry City and Strabane District Council, Kevin O’Connor, said: “Go Succeed will take a more holistic approach to government support services and during the launch, you’ll hear more about the support being made available. The service is available to potential entrepreneurs and new starts seeking support to launch a new venture, as well as existing small businesses, making it a valuable resource for anyone at any stage of business development.

“With panel discussions and networking opportunities, businesses attending the launch event will benefit from the experiences shared by other companies, and have the opportunity to meet with potential collaborators and mentors. Registrations will also be taken for Go Succeed, with more information on how the service will deliver targeted support for start-up, growth, and scaling businesses.

The Go Succeed launch event will take place at 10am on Thursday November 30th in the Playhouse. For more information and to register go to www.go-succeed.com