People are falling between a financial housing gap – Cllr Doherty

A Castlefinn councillor says more must be done for those who earn too much to qualify for social housing but not enough to qualify for a mortgage.

Cllr. Gary Doherty says those who fall into this category say they are stuck in a cycle of hopelessness.

It is believed that early next year Donegal County Council is to carry out a survey to determine the need for affordable housing in the county.

At present, Donegal does not qualify for the Local Authority Affordable Purchase Scheme, something Cllr Doherty disagrees with: