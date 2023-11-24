Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

The Nine Til Noon  is broadcast live each weekday between 9am to 12noon. You can listen back to a podcast of the latest Friday edition below!

Our Friday Panel is Mícheál Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig, Michael White and Declan Meehan – topics include the stabbing incident in Dublin and the riots that followed and we also discuss services at LUH:

In hour two we have an extensive conversation with the Health Minister Stephen Donnelly over concerns expressed by GPs and Consultants about services at LUH – Head of Sales Sean Quinn is also in to launch the Christmas Car Draw:

Michael Leddy and Mark Doherty are in for That’s Entertainment’ – Fionnuala pops her head in and the hour also includes a run around Donegal to promote Christmas events in your community:

Top Stories

sod turning min don
News, Audio, Top Stories

First sod turned at new Letterkenny Community Hospital site

24 November 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

24 November 2023
gp image
News, Audio, Top Stories

Frank and open conversation between Health Minister and GPs

24 November 2023
price increase home mortgage
News, Audio, Top Stories

People are falling between a financial housing gap – Cllr Doherty

24 November 2023
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

