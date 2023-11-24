Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live each weekday between 9am to 12noon. You can listen back to a podcast of the latest Friday edition below!

Our Friday Panel is Mícheál Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig, Michael White and Declan Meehan – topics include the stabbing incident in Dublin and the riots that followed and we also discuss services at LUH:

In hour two we have an extensive conversation with the Health Minister Stephen Donnelly over concerns expressed by GPs and Consultants about services at LUH – Head of Sales Sean Quinn is also in to launch the Christmas Car Draw:

Michael Leddy and Mark Doherty are in for That’s Entertainment’ – Fionnuala pops her head in and the hour also includes a run around Donegal to promote Christmas events in your community: