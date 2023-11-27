£20,000 of drugs seized in Omagh

PSNI in Omagh arrested a man on Friday night last in relation to the seizure of suspected Class B controlled drugs with an estimated street value of £20,000.

Police were alerted to a vehicle acting suspiciously that was travelling on the Tirquin Road shortly after 11pm on Friday evening.

The car was stopped and officers conducted a search.

A small quantity of suspected Class B controlled drugs were found.

Police then searched a property where a larger quantity of suspected Class B controlled drugs were seized, as well as drug-related paraphernalia and other items.

Everything seized is undergoing forensic examination.

The driver of the vehicle, a 29-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class B controlled drug, possession of a Class C controlled drug with intent to supply, and possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply.

He has since been released on police bail to allow for further enquiries as the investigation continues.