Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Car Draw

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Home for Christmas

Colouring Competition

Ours to Protect

£20,000 of drugs seized in Omagh

PSNI in Omagh arrested a man on Friday night last in relation to the seizure of suspected Class B controlled drugs with an estimated street value of £20,000.
Police were alerted to a vehicle acting suspiciously that was travelling on the Tirquin Road shortly after 11pm on Friday evening.
The car was stopped and officers conducted a search.
A small quantity of suspected Class B controlled drugs were found.
Police then searched a property where a larger quantity of suspected Class B controlled drugs were seized, as well as drug-related paraphernalia and other items.
Everything seized is undergoing forensic examination.
The driver of the vehicle, a 29-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class B controlled drug, possession of a Class C controlled drug with intent to supply, and possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply.
He has since been released on police bail to allow for further enquiries as the investigation continues.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

gp image
News, Audio, Top Stories

GP denies Minister’s claims of scaremongering

27 November 2023
omagh drugs
News, Top Stories

£20,000 of drugs seized in Omagh

27 November 2023
paul lynch
News, Top Stories

Author raised in Inishowen wins Booker Prize

27 November 2023
Betty Steve
News, Audio, Top Stories

No evidence of real commitment to LUH – Holmes

27 November 2023
Advertisement

Related News

gp image
News, Audio, Top Stories

GP denies Minister’s claims of scaremongering

27 November 2023
omagh drugs
News, Top Stories

£20,000 of drugs seized in Omagh

27 November 2023
paul lynch
News, Top Stories

Author raised in Inishowen wins Booker Prize

27 November 2023
Betty Steve
News, Audio, Top Stories

No evidence of real commitment to LUH – Holmes

27 November 2023
National Womens Council
News, Top Stories

National Women’s Council says second level education is key to eliminating violence against women

27 November 2023
xl
News, Top Stories

XL Donegal presented with Bronze medal at ShelfLife National C-Store Awards 2023

26 November 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube