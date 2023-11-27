Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
No evidence of real commitment to LUH – Holmes

A leading health campaigner in Donegal says she’s seen nothing to allay her fears that Letterkenny University Hospital is being downgraded after Minister Stephen Donnelly’s visit to the county on Friday.

DACC Chair Betty Holmes met with the minister while he was turning the sod for the new community hospital in Letterkenny, and showed him the DACC map which shows the extent to which services are concentrated south of the Dublin Galway line.

Betty Holmes says promises and announcements are all well and food, and acknowledges the importance of the new community hospital.

However, she says she sees very little evidence of a real commitment to providing what’s needed in Letterkenny………….

