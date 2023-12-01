Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Dail told St Eunan’s NS, Raphoe cannot get a Special Education classroom in the short term

The Dail has been told that a Special Education classroom cannot be opened at St Eunan’s National School in Raphoe in the short term, because there are places available in a nearby school.

Deputy Pearse Doherty told Special Education Minister Josepha Madigan that there are three children with autism who wish to go to St Eunan’s, with a number of others at the school being assessed. He said the school has a classroom, toilets, and a sensory garden. All it needs is a teacher.

However, Minister Madigan told him there are five available places at Dromore in Killygordon, which is deemed to be in the same area by the National Council for Special Education.

Deputy Doherty suggested the children have a right to be provided for in Raphoe………..

 

You can listen to the full discussion between Deputy Doherty and Minister Madigan here –

