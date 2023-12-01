Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Car Draw

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Home for Christmas

Colouring Competition

Ours to Protect

Pringle calls for more support for community paramedics

The government is to consider amending regulations governing pre-hospital emergency care to take into account the growing of community paramedics, and the positive impact they are having by reducing Emergency Department attendances and ambulance call outs.

The issue was raised in the Dail by Deputy Thomas Pringle, who told the Dail recent research has shown more than half of patients responded to by community paramedics were discharged to an alternative care pathway.

However, he said they need more training and support from the state.

Responding, Tanaiste Michael Martin welcomed Deputy Pringle’s suggestion, and pledged to raise it with the health minister.

Deputy Pringle told the Dail it’s important that this is done.….

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

community paramedics
News, Audio, Top Stories

Pringle calls for more support for community paramedics

1 December 2023
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Farm News, and Obituaries on Thursday November 30th

30 November 2023
michael martin
News, Audio, Top Stories

Doherty and Martin clash in Dail as RTB reports record rent increases

30 November 2023
cso logo new
News, Top Stories

438 Donegal births in Q2 of 2023

30 November 2023
Advertisement

Related News

community paramedics
News, Audio, Top Stories

Pringle calls for more support for community paramedics

1 December 2023
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Farm News, and Obituaries on Thursday November 30th

30 November 2023
michael martin
News, Audio, Top Stories

Doherty and Martin clash in Dail as RTB reports record rent increases

30 November 2023
cso logo new
News, Top Stories

438 Donegal births in Q2 of 2023

30 November 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

30 November 2023
falcarragh racist protest
News, Audio, Top Stories

Man in Falcarragh intimidates Ukrainian refugees

30 November 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube