Pringle calls for more support for community paramedics

The government is to consider amending regulations governing pre-hospital emergency care to take into account the growing of community paramedics, and the positive impact they are having by reducing Emergency Department attendances and ambulance call outs.

The issue was raised in the Dail by Deputy Thomas Pringle, who told the Dail recent research has shown more than half of patients responded to by community paramedics were discharged to an alternative care pathway.

However, he said they need more training and support from the state.

Responding, Tanaiste Michael Martin welcomed Deputy Pringle’s suggestion, and pledged to raise it with the health minister.

Deputy Pringle told the Dail it’s important that this is done.….