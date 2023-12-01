Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Car Draw

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Home for Christmas

Colouring Competition

Ours to Protect

Road collision in Letterkenny this morning

Two cars were involved in a collision in Letterkenny in the early hours of this morning.

It happened on the Kilmacrennan Road at around 6:30am.

Gardaí attended the scene and no injuries were reported at the time.

Investigations are ongoing.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Thomas Pringle Dail 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Pringle highlights report outlining concerns for children in direct provision

1 December 2023
marie hainsworth
News, Audio, Top Stories

Refugee accommodation is not suitable – Dr Marie Hainsworth

1 December 2023
imelda munster
News, Top Stories

Deputy Imelda Munster not contesting next general election

1 December 2023
Gardai incident
Top Stories, News

Road collision in Letterkenny this morning

1 December 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Thomas Pringle Dail 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Pringle highlights report outlining concerns for children in direct provision

1 December 2023
marie hainsworth
News, Audio, Top Stories

Refugee accommodation is not suitable – Dr Marie Hainsworth

1 December 2023
imelda munster
News, Top Stories

Deputy Imelda Munster not contesting next general election

1 December 2023
Gardai incident
Top Stories, News

Road collision in Letterkenny this morning

1 December 2023
court
News, Top Stories

18 year old in Derry in court this morning following assault

1 December 2023
luh new 1
News, Top Stories

LUH rolls out termination services

1 December 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube