Road collision in Letterkenny this morning

Two cars were involved in a collision in Letterkenny in the early hours of this morning.
It happened on the Kilmacrennan Road at around 6:30am.
Gardaí attended the scene and no injuries were reported at the time.
Investigations are ongoing.
Two cars were involved in a collision in Letterkenny in the early hours of this morning.
It happened on the Kilmacrennan Road at around 6:30am.
Gardaí attended the scene and no injuries were reported at the time.
Investigations are ongoing.
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland