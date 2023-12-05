Public consultation on Draft Climate Action Plan ends in four days time

This Friday, December 8th, is the closing date for public consultation on Donegal County Council’s draft Climate Action Plan.
People are being invited to have their say on the plan, and also to comment on two environmental reports which have been published with it.
The Draft Donegal County Council Climate Action sets out how the local authority will promote a range of mitigation, adaptation, and other climate action measures.
The council says it wants to play its role in helping to achieve the Government’s overall national Climate Objective, which seeks to achieve an environmentally sustainable and climate neutral economy by 2050.
Submissions or observations on the draft plan, or the accompanying environmental reports will taken into consideration before the making of the final plan.
Submissions on the draft plan must be made by this coming Friday evening, while submissions on the environmental reports must be made by Thursday December 21st.
Copies of the Draft Plan are available online, at County House in Lifford, or any of the council’s Public Services Centres.
You can download a copy of the plan HERE
The Draft Climate Action Plan 2024-2029 is accompanied by an Environmental Report, prepared in accordance with the European Communities (Environmental Assessment of Certain Plans and Programmes) Regulations 2004 (S.I.435 of 2004 as amended by S.I. 200 of 2011) for Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) and Appropriate Assessment (AA) Natura Impact Statement, pursuant to Article 6 of the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC.
Submissions or observations on Donegal County Council’s Draft Climate Action Plan 2024-2029 and on the environmental reports (SEA Environmental Report and Natura Impact Statement) are hereby invited in writing from statutory bodies, the public and any interested parties. All written submissions or observations will be duly considered and taken into consideration before the making of the final plan.
Copies of the Draft Local Authority Climate Action Plan 2024-2029, Strategic Environmental Assessment Environmental Report and Natura Impact Statement may be inspected at the following locations:
- Online at https://consult.Donegal.ie/
- Donegal County Council Offices and Public Service Centres: Monday to Friday – 9.00am to 4.30pm
- County House, The Diamond, Lifford, Co. Donegal, F93 Y622
- Drumlonagher, Donegal Town, Co. Donegal, F94 DK6C
- Bóthar Ghaoth Dobhair, An Clochán Liath, Co. Donegal, F94 H4CF
- Malin Road, Carndonagh, Co. Donegal, F93 YV1N
- Neil T. Blaney Road, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal, F92 TNY3
- Main Street, Milford, Co. Donegal, F92 TD0P
- Twin Towns Community Library, The Base Enterprise Centre, Railway Road, Stranorlar, F93 VAK6 (Monday 10am – 2:30pm, Tuesday: 12pm – 4.30pm & 5.30pm – 8pm, Wednesday: 9.30am – 1pm & 2pm – 5.30pm, Thursday: 9.30am – 1pm & 2pm – 5.30pm, Friday: 9.30am – 1pm & 2pm – 5.30pm)
Submissions may be made as follows:
- Online via https://consult.Donegal.ie/
- By email to climatereadydonegal@donegalcoco.ie
- In writing to: Climate Action Team, Donegal County Council, Old Army Barracks, Lifford, Co. Donegal, F93 W586.
- Please make your submission by one medium only, i.e. online or email or post.
- All submissions should include your name and a contact address and, where relevant, details of any organisation, community group or company etc., which you represent. In order to assist us in complying with Data Protection and GDPR please include this information on a separate sheet to the content of your submission/observation.
- Submissions or aspects of submissions relating to the Environmental Reports (Strategic Environmental Assessment Environmental Report and/or natura Impact Report) should be clearly marked as such.
- In respect of making a submission or observation please note the following: Children or groups or associations representing the interests of children, are entitled, and encouraged to make submissions or observations on the Draft CAP.
- You should ensure that no vexatious, libellous, or confidential information, including confidential information relating to a third party (in respect of which the third party has not expressly, or impliedly in the circumstances consented to its disclosure) is included in your submission. Donegal County Council reserves the right to redact any submission or part thereof that does not comply with this requirement.
- This processing of your personal data is lawful under Article 6 (1) (e) of the GDPR regulations. The Council’s Data Protection Policy is available on the Council website.
- Donegal County Council is subject to the provisions of the Freedom of Information (FOI) Act (as amended).
- The personal information (data) collected during the consultation process (which may include the collection of sensitive personal data) is collected for the purpose of receiving and dealing with submissions and any data collected is subject to Donegal County Council’s privacy statement which can be found at Data Protection Privacy Statement010618 (donegalcoco.ie)