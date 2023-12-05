Public consultation on Draft Climate Action Plan ends in four days time

This Friday, December 8th, is the closing date for public consultation on Donegal County Council’s draft Climate Action Plan.

People are being invited to have their say on the plan, and also to comment on two environmental reports which have been published with it.

The Draft Donegal County Council Climate Action sets out how the local authority will promote a range of mitigation, adaptation, and other climate action measures.

The council says it wants to play its role in helping to achieve the Government’s overall national Climate Objective, which seeks to achieve an environmentally sustainable and climate neutral economy by 2050.

Submissions or observations on the draft plan, or the accompanying environmental reports will taken into consideration before the making of the final plan.

Submissions on the draft plan must be made by this coming Friday evening, while submissions on the environmental reports must be made by Thursday December 21st.

Copies of the Draft Plan are available online, at County House in Lifford, or any of the council’s Public Services Centres.

You can download a copy of the plan HERE

More details –

The Draft Climate Action Plan 2024-2029 is accompanied by an Environmental Report, prepared in accordance with the European Communities (Environmental Assessment of Certain Plans and Programmes) Regulations 2004 (S.I.435 of 2004 as amended by S.I. 200 of 2011) for Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) and Appropriate Assessment (AA) Natura Impact Statement, pursuant to Article 6 of the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC.

Submissions or observations on Donegal County Council’s Draft Climate Action Plan 2024-2029 and on the environmental reports (SEA Environmental Report and Natura Impact Statement) are hereby invited in writing from statutory bodies, the public and any interested parties. All written submissions or observations will be duly considered and taken into consideration before the making of the final plan.

Copies of the Draft Local Authority Climate Action Plan 2024-2029, Strategic Environmental Assessment Environmental Report and Natura Impact Statement may be inspected at the following locations:

Online at https://consult.Donegal.ie/

Donegal County Council Offices and Public Service Centres: Monday to Friday – 9.00am to 4.30pm

County House, The Diamond, Lifford, Co. Donegal, F93 Y622

Drumlonagher, Donegal Town, Co. Donegal, F94 DK6C

Bóthar Ghaoth Dobhair, An Clochán Liath, Co. Donegal, F94 H4CF

Malin Road, Carndonagh, Co. Donegal, F93 YV1N

Neil T. Blaney Road, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal, F92 TNY3

Main Street, Milford, Co. Donegal, F92 TD0P

Twin Towns Community Library, The Base Enterprise Centre, Railway Road, Stranorlar, F93 VAK6 (Monday 10am – 2:30pm, Tuesday: 12pm – 4.30pm & 5.30pm – 8pm, Wednesday: 9.30am – 1pm & 2pm – 5.30pm, Thursday: 9.30am – 1pm & 2pm – 5.30pm, Friday: 9.30am – 1pm & 2pm – 5.30pm)

Submissions may be made as follows:

Online via https://consult.Donegal.ie/ By email to climatereadydonegal@donegalcoco.ie In writing to: Climate Action Team, Donegal County Council, Old Army Barracks, Lifford, Co. Donegal, F93 W586.