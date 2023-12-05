Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Car Draw

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Colouring Competition

Ours to Protect

Traveller organisations say hate speech legislation is needed now

Traveller organisations say the swift introduction of hate speech legislation is needed now to protect them from online and in person abuse.

The Irish Traveller Movement and Pavee Point are holding a special briefing this morning to outline how attacks on their communities have increased in recent years.

They are supporting the Incitement to Hatred and Hate Offences Bill which is currently making its way through the Seanad.

Bernard Joyce from the Irish Traveller Movement says young Travellers are receiving hateful messages everyday, which is not good for their mental health:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

cancer cover
News, Audio, Top Stories

Younger people have higher cancer survival rates

5 December 2023
Michael Leonard
Audio, News, Top Stories

Tanaiste raises case of Michael Leonard with NI Secretary of State

5 December 2023
psni car
News, Top Stories

Man injured in aggravated burglary in Derry

5 December 2023
Irish Taveller Movement
News, Audio, Top Stories

Traveller organisations say hate speech legislation is needed now

5 December 2023
Advertisement

Related News

cancer cover
News, Audio, Top Stories

Younger people have higher cancer survival rates

5 December 2023
Michael Leonard
Audio, News, Top Stories

Tanaiste raises case of Michael Leonard with NI Secretary of State

5 December 2023
psni car
News, Top Stories

Man injured in aggravated burglary in Derry

5 December 2023
Irish Taveller Movement
News, Audio, Top Stories

Traveller organisations say hate speech legislation is needed now

5 December 2023
business woman women
News, Top Stories

Businesses set to get boost next year

5 December 2023
Helen McEntee
News, Audio, Top Stories

No confidence motion in Justice Minister being tabled today

5 December 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube