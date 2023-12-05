Traveller organisations say hate speech legislation is needed now

Traveller organisations say the swift introduction of hate speech legislation is needed now to protect them from online and in person abuse.

The Irish Traveller Movement and Pavee Point are holding a special briefing this morning to outline how attacks on their communities have increased in recent years.

They are supporting the Incitement to Hatred and Hate Offences Bill which is currently making its way through the Seanad.

Bernard Joyce from the Irish Traveller Movement says young Travellers are receiving hateful messages everyday, which is not good for their mental health: