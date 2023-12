The majority of younger people here who are diagnosed with cancer, survive.

The latest data from the National Cancer Registry, shows how survival rates among 15 to 44 year olds is 86 per cent.

The registry says those over 75 are more likely to be diagnosed with cancer, and also have lower survival rates.

Director of the National Cancer Registry, Professor Deirdre Murray, says although survival rates are good, there’s room for improvement……..