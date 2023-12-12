Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal business issues appeal after overnight theft


A business in Laghy have made an appeal on social media after three brand new Suzuki King Quads were stolen between 1am and 7am yesterday morning.

In the posts Carron Quads says two of the quads are red in colour with non power steering, one of which had oversized Kenda Bear claw tyres on the back.

The other is a Green 750 with a black Bullbar fitted to the front of it.

The store says CCTV was in operation.

They added that a white transit van with a cattle trailer on behind it seen acting suspiciously between 5 and 6 o’clock yesterday morning.

