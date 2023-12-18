Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
OPR refers elements of Letterkenny Plan to minister

 

It’s emerged that the Office of the Planning Regulator has referred elements of the recently agreed Letterkenny Area Plan to the planning minister.

Donegal County Council’s Strategic Planning Policy Committee was told officials expect the minister to make contact shortly.

Last month, Donegal County Council adopted the Letterkenny Area Plan and Letterkenny Transport Plan, with some of the decisions at variances with issues raised by the Office of the Planning Regulator as far back as March.

At today’s Planning SPC meeting, Director of Services Liam Ward told members that the OPR has been in touch with the officials this to confirm that they preparing a report for Minister Ciaran O’Donnell, seeking an order on the council to make a number of changes.

Mr Ward told the meeting he expects the minister to make contact with the council about the issues raised, with the Chief Executive likely to be asked for a detailed report.

He said there a number of sites involved, including Glencar Scotch, Killyclug,  Crievesmith, Ballymacool and lands at Bonagee.

All other elements of the plan will be activated on January 3rd.

Cllr Gerry MacMonagle welcomed confirmation that the rest of the plan can proceed, but said he cannot understand why some areas are being questioned, particularly as many of them are already serviced with developments in the vicinity.

