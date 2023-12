New years eve has been selected as the date for this years goat and sheep census.

49,000 forms have issued, which are an legal obligation to complete.

Postal returns will continue to be accepted up to 31st January 2024.

However, the Department is encouraging keepers to return their census data online via agfood.ie or digitally through the new AIM Services mobile app.

Last years census seen Donegal return the largest amount of sheep in Ireland with population of over 541,000.