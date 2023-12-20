Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Business Matters: Ep 175, Ryan Allen – Irish Gap Year

On this week’s Business Matters Chris Ashmore is joined by Ryan Allen, Founding Director of Irish Gap Year.

The Bundoran based company has been running award-winning Gap Year Programmes in Ireland and indeed in Europe for a number of years, and currently employs 13 people in Donegal.

Recently, it won the Export Award at the Donegal Enterprise Awards.

Ryan Allen, second from right, of Irish Gap Year, with the Export Award at the Donegal Enterprise Awards.

Irish Gap Year is Europe’s first and only Gap Year Association accredited programme, and provides award-winning Gap Year programmes in Ireland, and Europe, for young people interested in learning more about themselves and the world they live in..

Listen here:

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Top Stories

speed limit (1)
News, Audio, Top Stories

New proposals to reduce speed limits described as ‘not necessary’

20 December 2023
garda van
News, Top Stories

Gardaí warn of false information circulating Inishowen

20 December 2023
Derry City and Strabane District Council Mayor, Councillor Patricia Logue and Chief Executive John Kelpie with Jon McCourt who has been awarded the freedom of Derry City and Strabane following a ceremony in The Guildhall. Jon has campaigned tirelessly for the victims of Institutional abuse. Picture Martin McKeown. 19.12.23
News, Top Stories

Jon McCourt conferred with freedom of Derry and Strabane

20 December 2023
Wheelie bins
News, Top Stories

Derry City and Strabane District Council remind public of service changes over Christmas.

20 December 2023
