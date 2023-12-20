Business Matters: Ep 175, Ryan Allen – Irish Gap Year

On this week’s Business Matters Chris Ashmore is joined by Ryan Allen, Founding Director of Irish Gap Year.

The Bundoran based company has been running award-winning Gap Year Programmes in Ireland and indeed in Europe for a number of years, and currently employs 13 people in Donegal.

Recently, it won the Export Award at the Donegal Enterprise Awards.

Irish Gap Year is Europe’s first and only Gap Year Association accredited programme, and provides award-winning Gap Year programmes in Ireland, and Europe, for young people interested in learning more about themselves and the world they live in..

Listen here: