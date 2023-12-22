Card spending in Donegal rose by 9% earlier this month – BOI

Credit and debit card spending increased by eight per cent in the first two weeks of December, compared to the same period last year.

Data from Bank of Ireland shows shoppers in Cavan increased their spending by 11 per cent, with Donegal, Kildare and Longford coming in second place with 9% increases. Carlow had the lowest increase at four per cent.

Spending in pubs increased by 7 per cent, while cinemas saw an increase of 65 per cent.

Jilly Clarkin from Bank of Ireland says increased spending was recorded across all age groups…………