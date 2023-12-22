Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Christmas Schedule

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Card spending in Donegal rose by 9% earlier this month – BOI

Credit and debit card spending increased by eight per cent in the first two weeks of December, compared to the same period last year.

Data from Bank of Ireland shows shoppers in Cavan increased their spending by 11 per cent, with Donegal, Kildare and Longford coming in second place with 9% increases. Carlow had the lowest increase at four per cent.

Spending in pubs increased by 7 per cent, while cinemas saw an increase of 65 per cent.

Jilly Clarkin from Bank of Ireland says increased spending was recorded across all age groups…………

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

stolen_credit_cards
News

Card spending in Donegal rose by 9% earlier this month – BOI

22 December 2023
Print
News, Top Stories

Countdown to Christmas event cancelled in Derry due to weather conditions

22 December 2023
Patrick McColgan (1)
News, Top Stories

PSNI renew appeal for missing Strabane man

22 December 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

22 December 2023
Advertisement

Related News

stolen_credit_cards
News

Card spending in Donegal rose by 9% earlier this month – BOI

22 December 2023
Print
News, Top Stories

Countdown to Christmas event cancelled in Derry due to weather conditions

22 December 2023
Patrick McColgan (1)
News, Top Stories

PSNI renew appeal for missing Strabane man

22 December 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

22 December 2023
speeding 2212 12 noon
News, Audio, Top Stories

Two Donegal drivers caught speeding on National Slow Down Day

22 December 2023
asylum seekers
News, Audio, Top Stories

Voters should have a say on immigration policy – Rural Independents

22 December 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube