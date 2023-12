A Go Fund Me to see the mother of a Letterkenny University Hospital nurse’s body repatriated to Zimbabwe has reached its goal of €10,500

Valerie’s mum, Mavis travelled to Letterkenny to spend Christmas with her around two weeks ago.

Sadly, she passed away suddenly within 24 hours.

Valerie’s friend Faith organised the drive, and said in an update that their hearts are filled with gratitude and the money with ensure that Mavis’s memory is honoured properly.