€731,000 allocated to Donegal Airport in latest Operational Funding package

Donegal Airport has been allocated €721,000 as part of an €11 million operational funding package for the state’s four regional airports.

Announcing the package this afternoon, Junior Transport Minister Jack Chambers said the funding is targeted at vital safety and security operations at the airports such as air traffic control, fire services and security, ensuring that they continue to remain compliant with regulatory requirements in these areas.

Airports 2023 Operational Allocations
Donegal €0.721m
Kerry €1.423m
Ireland West (Knock) €1.869m
Shannon €7.172m
Total Allocations €11.185m

 

