Gardai to deploy 10 ‘Community Engagement Vans’ around the country

Gardaí are rolling out what’s been described as 10 new mobile Garda stations across the country.

They say the ‘Community Engagement Vans’ are being deployed in an effort to enhance the visibility of Gardaí in local areas.

The units are designed to offer a range of services to the public as well as boosting garda visibility in local areas.

The vehicles are equipped with audio visual equipment which will allow Gardaí to communicate to those attending public gatherings as well as displaying safety advice.

Each van can transport two Garda mountain bikes.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee says people will have the ability to sit in and have a chat with local Gardaí, while

Assistant garda Commissioner Paul Cleary says he hopes people will spot the vans in their area and know that they can come and speak to officers about a matter that they can help with.

