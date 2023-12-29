Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Christmas Schedule

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Cllr Noreen McGarvey to be laid to rest on Monday

Donegal County Councillor Noreen McGarvey will be laid to rest on Monday.

She passed away yesterday at the Donegal Hospice in Letterkenny.

Councillor McGarvey is survived by her daughter Amy, parents Susie and Seamus, brother Declan and sisters Debbie and Colette.

Her remains will repose at Mc Glynns Funeral Home Dungloe tomorrow, Saturday December 30th from 12pm until Rosary at 8pm and again on Sunday from 12 noon with Rosary at 8pm.

Funeral Mass on Monday morning, January 1st at 11am in St. Columba’s Church Acres with interment in Belcruit Cemetery.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Gritter
News, Top Stories

Donegal roads to be gritted tonight

29 December 2023
flu
News, Audio, Top Stories

HSE warns of increase in flu and Covid-19 in coming weeks

29 December 2023
Noreen McGarvey
News, Top Stories

Cllr Noreen McGarvey to be laid to rest on Monday

29 December 2023
Lydia Ross
News, Top Stories

21 year old dies following Co Derry crash

29 December 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Gritter
News, Top Stories

Donegal roads to be gritted tonight

29 December 2023
flu
News, Audio, Top Stories

HSE warns of increase in flu and Covid-19 in coming weeks

29 December 2023
Noreen McGarvey
News, Top Stories

Cllr Noreen McGarvey to be laid to rest on Monday

29 December 2023
Lydia Ross
News, Top Stories

21 year old dies following Co Derry crash

29 December 2023
Noreen mcgarvey
News, Audio, Top Stories

Tributes pour in for Cllr McGarvey

29 December 2023
malin head coast guard
News, Top Stories

Donegal rescue used to highlight importance of PLB

29 December 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube