Cllr Noreen McGarvey to be laid to rest on Monday

Donegal County Councillor Noreen McGarvey will be laid to rest on Monday.

She passed away yesterday at the Donegal Hospice in Letterkenny.

Councillor McGarvey is survived by her daughter Amy, parents Susie and Seamus, brother Declan and sisters Debbie and Colette.

Her remains will repose at Mc Glynns Funeral Home Dungloe tomorrow, Saturday December 30th from 12pm until Rosary at 8pm and again on Sunday from 12 noon with Rosary at 8pm.

Funeral Mass on Monday morning, January 1st at 11am in St. Columba’s Church Acres with interment in Belcruit Cemetery.