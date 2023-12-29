Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
HSE warns of increase in flu and Covid-19 in coming weeks

The HSE is warning that an increase in flu and Covid-19 is expected in the coming weeks.

Increasing rates of the viruses have been recorded in Donegal with Letterkenny University Hospital dealing with 9 outbreaks of respiratory illnesses.

The number of people attending Emergency Departments with flu and Covid within the Saolta Hospital Group jumped 79% this week when compared to the previous week.

The HSE’s Director of Public Health in the North West, Dr Anthony Breslin is urging people to take preventative measures in a bid to alleviate pressures on EDs:

