HSE warns of increase in flu and Covid-19 in coming weeks

The HSE is warning that an increase in flu and Covid-19 is expected in the coming weeks.

Increasing rates of the viruses have been recorded in Donegal with Letterkenny University Hospital dealing with 9 outbreaks of respiratory illnesses.

The number of people attending Emergency Departments with flu and Covid within the Saolta Hospital Group jumped 79% this week when compared to the previous week.

The HSE’s Director of Public Health in the North West, Dr Anthony Breslin is urging people to take preventative measures in a bid to alleviate pressures on EDs: