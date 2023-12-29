Tributes pour in for Cllr McGarvey

Tributes are being paid today to Donegal County Councillor Noreen McGarvey who has sadly passed away.

The Fianna Fail Councillor died yesterday.

The Tanaiste has expressed his condolences describing Councillor McGarvey as a conscientious and caring public representative, always putting people and their concerns first.

Fianna Fail leader, Micheal Martin says she was a true community champion and an important voice within the party, her community and Donegal.

Councillor McGarvey was first elected onto Donegal County Council in 2019.

Fianna Fail party whip on Donegal County Council, Councillor Ciaran Brogan says it was a privilege to have her serve the party:

Agriculture and Marine Minister Charlie McConalogue says Councillor McGarvey is a huge loss to Donegal:

Councillor Noreen McGarvey worked alongside former TD Pat the Cope Gallagher for many years.

She first worked as an activist in numerous elections and then as a parliamentary assistant for 12 years.

Pat the Cope Gallagher has today also paid tribute to Councillor McGarvey:

Meanwhile, the Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Councillor Martin Harley has too been remembering his colleague: