Calls for council to take action against falling trees at Glen Road in Annagry

A road in Annagry has reopened following its closure this morning due to an incident where a driver was almost hit by a fallen tree.

The Glen Road in Annagry (Anagaire) has been the location of a number of incidents where trees have fallen onto the main road.

Sharkey Waste and a number of locals came out to assist at the scene as they were unable to get in contact with the council.

Cllr Micheal Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig has called for the council to take action in order to prevent further road traffic incidents.