Clean Coasts is urging all homeowners to ‘Think Before You Pour’ as it aims to deter people from dumping fats, oils, and greases into the sink.

They can cause blockages in wastewater pipes, overflows from sewers into homes and businesses, and can also cause environmental impacts and public health hazards.

Mariana Colman from Clean Coasts says thinking before pouring can make a big difference to the wider community: