Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Christmas Schedule

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Christmas gifts stolen from car in Ramelton

Gardai in Milford are continuing to investigate the theft of Christmas gifts from a car.

On Friday, between 5:30pm and 6pm, a resident had arrived home to Back Lane Upper, Ramelton and while in the process of taking bags into their home from

their car, one of the bags containing Christmas gifts and sportswear was stolen.

Among the stolen items was a pearl necklace and earrings, 2 pairs of ladies trainers – Asics and Brooks and a pair of custom orthotics.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who may have observed any suspicious activity in the area at the time to contact them.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Garda1
News, Top Stories

Christmas gifts stolen from car in Ramelton

2 January 2024
DMRT NY Rescue
News, Top Stories

DMRT rescue two walkers from Mount Errigal in treacherous conditions

2 January 2024
mount-errigal-2
News, Top Stories

Fireworks lead to false alarm for Donegal Mountain Rescue Team

2 January 2024
burglary
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal homeowners warned of rise in distraction burglaries

2 January 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Garda1
News, Top Stories

Christmas gifts stolen from car in Ramelton

2 January 2024
DMRT NY Rescue
News, Top Stories

DMRT rescue two walkers from Mount Errigal in treacherous conditions

2 January 2024
mount-errigal-2
News, Top Stories

Fireworks lead to false alarm for Donegal Mountain Rescue Team

2 January 2024
burglary
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal homeowners warned of rise in distraction burglaries

2 January 2024
Strabane Library
News, Top Stories

Man sustains serious facial injuries during assault in Strabane

2 January 2024
GARDA
News, Top Stories

Number plates stolen from parked car in Muff

2 January 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube