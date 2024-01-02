Christmas gifts stolen from car in Ramelton

Gardai in Milford are continuing to investigate the theft of Christmas gifts from a car.

On Friday, between 5:30pm and 6pm, a resident had arrived home to Back Lane Upper, Ramelton and while in the process of taking bags into their home from

their car, one of the bags containing Christmas gifts and sportswear was stolen.

Among the stolen items was a pearl necklace and earrings, 2 pairs of ladies trainers – Asics and Brooks and a pair of custom orthotics.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who may have observed any suspicious activity in the area at the time to contact them.