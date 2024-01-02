Fireworks lead to false alarm for Donegal Mountain Rescue Team

People are being urged to enjoy Donegal’s mountains responsibly.

It’s after a false alarm on New Year’s Eve saw the Donegal Mountain Rescue Team deployed to Mount Errigal.

The service was tasked just before 1:30am to investigate reports of flashing lights and flares being launched on Mount Errigal.

It was later established that people who went up Mount Errigal for the New Year had let off what is suspected to be fireworks and the reported flashing lights were the people returning to the car park.

The team was stood down at 3:25am.