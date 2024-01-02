Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Christmas Schedule

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Fireworks lead to false alarm for Donegal Mountain Rescue Team

People are being urged to enjoy Donegal’s mountains responsibly.

It’s after a false alarm on New Year’s Eve saw the Donegal Mountain Rescue Team deployed to Mount Errigal.

The service was tasked just before 1:30am to investigate reports of flashing lights and flares being launched on Mount Errigal.

It was later established that people who went up Mount Errigal for the New Year had let off what is suspected to be fireworks and the reported flashing lights were the people returning to the car park.

The team was stood down at 3:25am.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

DMRT NY Rescue
News, Top Stories

DMRT rescue two walkers from Mount Errigal in treacherous conditions

2 January 2024
mount-errigal-2
News, Top Stories

Fireworks lead to false alarm for Donegal Mountain Rescue Team

2 January 2024
burglary
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal homeowners warned of rise in distraction burglaries

2 January 2024
Strabane Library
News, Top Stories

Man sustains serious facial injuries during assault in Strabane

2 January 2024
Advertisement

Related News

DMRT NY Rescue
News, Top Stories

DMRT rescue two walkers from Mount Errigal in treacherous conditions

2 January 2024
mount-errigal-2
News, Top Stories

Fireworks lead to false alarm for Donegal Mountain Rescue Team

2 January 2024
burglary
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal homeowners warned of rise in distraction burglaries

2 January 2024
Strabane Library
News, Top Stories

Man sustains serious facial injuries during assault in Strabane

2 January 2024
GARDA
News, Top Stories

Number plates stolen from parked car in Muff

2 January 2024
Garda
News, Top Stories

Gardai seeking information on van in connection with theft from Castlefin business

2 January 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube