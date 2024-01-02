Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Guarantees given that works on Portsalon pier will be completed

Guarantees have been given that works started on Portsalon Pier will be completed.

A public meeting was told last year that works at the pier had to be finished by October 31st to ensure funding from the Brexit Adjustment Fund could be drawn down.

While works commenced in July, they are still ongoing.

However, the project is in limbo after storms in recent works caused damage to the pier.

Councillor Liam Blaney is confident that any additional funding needed to complete the works will be forthcoming:

