Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon, with Donal Kavanagh standing in for Greg Hughes today- the podcast is below.

In Part One, after a look at the papers, we chat to photographer Brian McDaid about the Drive around Ireland which started this morning. We discuss delays and damage which could potentially delay the completion of works at Portsalon Pier, and we discuss the 2023 increase in road deaths with PARC’s Susan Grey…….

In this hour we have ‘Community Garda Information’ and later we discuss some of the recently released state papers with historian and educator Dr Joe Kelly……

In hour three, Cllr Michael Cholm MacGiolla Easbuig pays tribute to the late Cllr Noreen McGarvey and speaks about the destruction of a bench at Machaire Gathlan. We hear from the Men’s Shed in Manorcunningham which was recently hit by oil thieves. David Martin from the RSA discusses their priorities for 2024, and we discuss the pros and cons of New Years Resolutions…….