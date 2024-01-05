Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Fanad beach walkers told to not approach seal pup

Walkers at Ballyhiernan Bay have been urged to not approach a seal pup on the beach which was spotted earlier in the week.

When a member of the public seen the pup, they called Seal Rescue Ireland.

The advice issued by the animal organisation is to stay away, give them a call and alert other locals to follow suit should they spot the seal.

Seal Rescue Ireland can be contacted via their website or on +353 87 195 5393.

Listen back to Highland Radio’s Ours to Protect episode with Natalie Barry of Seal Rescue Ireland HERE.

