Derry and Ulster champions Glen take on Dublin’s Kilmacud Crokes in the All-Ireland Club semi-final tomorrow afternoon at Páirc Esler, Newry.

It will be a repeat of last year’s final, which was surrounded by controversy as Kilmacud had 16 players defend their goal at a stage in the match.

Chris Ashmore spoke with Michael McMullan on Saturday Sport for a preview of tomorrow’s semi-final.