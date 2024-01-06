Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Institute to face side who shocked Irish FA Cup holders

Institute have been drawn at home against Ards, the side who caused the biggest shock in the fifth round of the Irish FA Cup.

The Co. Down club knocked out the holders Crusaders in their own back-yard, as they stunned them with a 7-6 penalty shoot-out success after the game had finished 1-1.

Institute progressed as they eventually beat Crumlin Star 2-0, after extra-time. Bobby Deane and Kirk McLaughlin got the goals.

But there was no joy for Dergview who lost out 3-1 away to Bangor, with Niall McGinley on target from the penalty spot.

Strabane Athletic’s cup adventure came to an end as they were well  beaten, 5-2, by Ballyclare Comrades. Aoddhan Doherty and Jamie Harris scored for the Tyrone side.

On Friday night, Coleraine were beaten 3-0 at home by Cliftonville with former Derry City striker Ronan Hale bagging a hat-trick in extra-time.

The big shock of the competition saw holder Crusaders knocked out at home  in a penalty shoot-out against managerless Ards

The full draw for the sixth round is:

Institute v Ards

Larne v Glenavon

Ballymacash Rangers v Glentoran

Portadown v Bangor

Linfield v Ballymena United

Cliftonville v Loughgall

Ballyclare Comrades v Dungannon Swifts

Newington v Newry City

Ties to be played on 3 February

