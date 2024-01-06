Institute to face side who shocked Irish FA Cup holders

Institute have been drawn at home against Ards, the side who caused the biggest shock in the fifth round of the Irish FA Cup.
The Co. Down club knocked out the holders Crusaders in their own back-yard, as they stunned them with a 7-6 penalty shoot-out success after the game had finished 1-1.
Institute progressed as they eventually beat Crumlin Star 2-0, after extra-time. Bobby Deane and Kirk McLaughlin got the goals.
But there was no joy for Dergview who lost out 3-1 away to Bangor, with Niall McGinley on target from the penalty spot.
Strabane Athletic’s cup adventure came to an end as they were well beaten, 5-2, by Ballyclare Comrades. Aoddhan Doherty and Jamie Harris scored for the Tyrone side.
On Friday night, Coleraine were beaten 3-0 at home by Cliftonville with former Derry City striker Ronan Hale bagging a hat-trick in extra-time.
The big shock of the competition saw holder Crusaders knocked out at home in a penalty shoot-out against managerless Ards
The full draw for the sixth round is:
Institute v Ards
Larne v Glenavon
Ballymacash Rangers v Glentoran
Portadown v Bangor
Linfield v Ballymena United
Cliftonville v Loughgall
Ballyclare Comrades v Dungannon Swifts
Newington v Newry City
Ties to be played on 3 February