Renewed appeal for stolen trailer in Ballybofey



Gardaí in Ballybofey have renewed their appeal for a yellow ‘Kane’ low loader trailer that was stolen from a yard in Carrickmagrath.

It happened between 3pm on Monday the 1st of January and 10am the following morning.

Gardaí say it was most likely towed by a tractor.

The trailer has a registration of 03 DL 2234

Those who observed this trailer on the roads between those hours are asked them to contact Gardaí in Letterkenny on 074-9167100.

Likewise, those who believe that they may have captured the trailer on their dash cam are asked to bring the footage to Gardaí.