Woman dies in crash in Sligo

A woman has died following a road crash in Co. Sligo.

The two car collision happened on the R290 in Dunamurry at around 7:30pm yesterday evening, the woman in her 50s was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second driver was taken to Sligo University Hospital but their injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Gardaí are asking anyone who was in the area at the time, particularly those with dash cam footage, to come forward.

The woman is the 8th person to die on Ireland’s roads already this year.

Garda Road Closed 1
News, Top Stories

Gardai continuing to investigate Illistrin fatal crash

9 January 2024
Scabies
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal doctor warns of spread of scabies

9 January 2024
Mica Home 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Enhanced Defective Concrete Block Grant scheme designed not to work’ – Paddy Diver

9 January 2024
elderly
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal has one of the lowest supplies of nursing home beds according to ESRI

9 January 2024
Advertisement

