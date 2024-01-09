Woman dies in crash in Sligo

A woman has died following a road crash in Co. Sligo.

The two car collision happened on the R290 in Dunamurry at around 7:30pm yesterday evening, the woman in her 50s was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second driver was taken to Sligo University Hospital but their injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Gardaí are asking anyone who was in the area at the time, particularly those with dash cam footage, to come forward.

The woman is the 8th person to die on Ireland’s roads already this year.