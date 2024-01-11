Man stabbed in Derry

A man has been arrested following a stabbing in Derry.

The man in his 20s was found at a property in the Heron Way area of the City at around 2:40am this morning.

He was discovered with stab wounds to his body and facial lacerations. Police say his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A 27 year old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent. He remains in police custody at this time.

Detectives are appealing to anyone with any information or who may have footage in relation to the assault to contact them on 101.