Pat the Cope Gallagher doesn’t rule himself out of running in general election

Pat the Cope Gallagher says he’s not seeking a nomination to run in the European Election on the basis that he didn’t want to split the vote in Donegal.

The former MEP and Doengal Deputy made Fianna Fail aware of his decision in recent days.

He says he instead, urged the party to support Donegal Senator Niall Blaney in his bid for a seat at Europe representing the Midlands North West constituency.

Pat the Cope Gallagher on today’s Nine til Noon Show however, did not rule himself out of running in the general election: