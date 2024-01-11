Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Pat the Cope Gallagher doesn’t rule himself out of running in general election

Pat the Cope Gallagher says he’s not seeking a nomination to run in the European Election on the basis that he didn’t want to split the vote in Donegal.

The former MEP and Doengal Deputy made Fianna Fail aware of his decision in recent days.

He says he instead, urged the party to support Donegal Senator Niall Blaney in his bid for a seat at Europe representing the Midlands North West constituency.

Pat the Cope Gallagher on today’s Nine til Noon Show however, did not rule himself out of running in the general election:

police
News, Top Stories

Man stabbed in Derry

11 January 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

11 January 2024
Pat the Cope Gallagher
News, Audio, Top Stories

Pat the Cope Gallagher doesn’t rule himself out of running in general election

11 January 2024
court hammer
News, Top Stories

Donegal teacher jailed for sexually abusing teenager

11 January 2024
Advertisement

