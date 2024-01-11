Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Two more names thrown into hat in Donegal ahead of local elections

Two more names have been thrown into the hat in Donegal ahead of this year’s local elections.

This week, Killybegs man, Manus Boyle was selected along with 25 year old youth worker, Jason Harley from Frosses to go forward for the Fine Gael local selection convention for the 2024 Council elections.

The pair already have strong connections to local politics with Mr Boyle being the son of former County Councillor John Boyle and Mr Harley the nephew of the Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Councillor Martin Harley.

The selection convention will be held on January 19th.

