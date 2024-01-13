Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Harte content as Derry book place in Dr. McKenna Cup Final

Holders Derry advanced to the final of this year’s Dr. McKenna Cup with a 0-17 to 2-7 victory over Armagh at the Athletic Grounds in Armagh before an attendance of 4,437.

But Derry had to work hard to secure victory against a youthful and inexperienced home team. Sean Conlon and Ben Crealey scored goals either side of half time to maintain the Orchard County’s challenge.

Shane McGuigan scored ten of Derry’s tally and was Player of the Match.

Derry will now face the winners of the second semi-final between Donegal and Monaghan which takes place in Castleblayney tomorrow at 1.00 pm. The game will be broadcast live on Highland Radio.

The Derry manager Mickey Harte gave his reaction when interviewed afterwards by the assembled media:

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

